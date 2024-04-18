Rapper GloRilla arrested on DUI charge in Gwinnett County, sheriff’s office confirms

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rap star GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and other charges in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Woods was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail early Tuesday morning. She has since been released.

She is charged with DUI, open container, and failure to obey a traffic control device. She was released on a $1,956 bond.

According to jail records, Woods was arrested by the Suwanee Police Department.

The 24-year-old Memphis rapper rose to national prominence in 2022 with her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Earlier this month, she released “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Woods is scheduled to perform over the weekend in Macon and next weekend in Savannah.

She is then scheduled to appear alongside Megan Thee Stallion on tour in Atlanta on May 31 and June 1.