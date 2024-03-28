PHOTOS: Check out Braves new food, seats and fan areas at Truist Park for 2024

New food at Truist Park for Braves 2024 season (Lauren Hubbard /Lauren Hubbard)

The home opener for the Atlanta Braves’ 2024 season is scheduled for Friday, April 5, and we have your preview of Truist Park’s newest food items, seats and fan areas.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves The Braves home opener at Truist Park is almost here! Click through the gallery to see the new food and seating options. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that this year marks executive chef Louis Martorano’s “second full season leading Truist Park’s food program after joining the team in July 2022.”

The AJC’s Olivia Wakim writes that last year, Martorano’s menu brought “heavy hitters like a 3-foot-long sub and a potato-wrapped hot dog to the ballpark.” His 2024 lineup looks “as meaty, cheesy and doughy as ever,” Wakim adds.

New menu items on the 2024 lineup include ‘The Big Queso’, which Wakim reports is one pound of grilled marinated chicken with Chihuahua cheese, salsa and cilantro pressed between sourdough bread, “grilled and topped with spicy queso sauce.”

The ‘Pitcher’s Mound’ – a pile of waffle fries topped with slow-smoked brisket “served nacho-style with spicy cheese sauce” – will entice a number of barbecue fans, Wakim writes.

And for seafood lovers – Truist Park is offering the ‘Fielder’s Catch’: “two lobster tails, three fried oysters, sweet potato fries, candied bacon, shredded lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and spicy peach remoulade served on a split-top bun,” Wakim reports. Read more here.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group