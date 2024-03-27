Memorial scholarship launched after Gainesville High School baseball player’s tragic death

Jeremy Medina Jeremy Medina Scholarship

By WSB-TV

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville High School has launched a scholarship in memory of a student who died after an accident at the school’s batting cages last year.

On Nov. 20, Jeremy Medina, 18, was in critical condition after being hit in the head during batting practice.

“As a player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green said in December. “There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

He was declared brain-dead and became an organ donor.

This week, Gainesville High School announced the Jeremy Medina Memorial Scholarship in honor of his memory.

It will support a graduating Gainesville High School graduating senior who “embodies Jeremy’s qualities of hard work, character, athleticism, and academic excellence.”

To kickstart the scholarship, the GHS Dugout Club is raffling a red Kawasaki Brute Force 300 ATV.

Raffle tickets are $25 or you can buy five tickets for $100.

The raffle drawing will be held on April 15.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!