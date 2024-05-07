Mary Mac’s Tea Room reopening 2 months after roof collapse

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta restaurant is reopening two months after part of its roof collapsed over a dining room.

The collapse happened at Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce de Leon Ave. during heavy rain in early March. Debris, like bricks, wood, insulation and glass, were strewn along the sidewalk outside the restaurant in the aftermath of the collapse. A burst pipe left water gushing for hours.

The restaurant said they’ve made all the necessary repairs and will reopen its dining room on Wednesday.

They say that they took advantage of the closure by updating the restaurant.

“Thank you to everyone both near and far for your support during our closure and to our engineers and contractors for working to ensure our restaurant is safe, allowing us to receive approval to reopen from the city,” the owners wrote on social media. “Your warm wishes and kind words have kept us moving during this difficult process, and we look forward to sharing our incredible Southern food and hospitality with you again soon.”

Tony Monachese of Paul Davis Restoration of North Atlanta said after the collapse that it’s likely that rainwater accumulated on the flat roof and forced it to give way.

“This is a pretty catastrophic structural failure,” he said. “Situations like this typically last several months.”

Mary Mac’s Tea Room opened in 1945 and remains the quintessential eatery for Southern comfort food. It’s known across the country for its Southern staples such as fried chicken, collard greens, pot roast and fried green tomatoes.