Looking for a summer camp for your kids? Here’s a list for you to consider

ATLANTA — Summer will be here before we know it and kids’ summer camps are starting to fill up across the metro. These camps across metro Atlanta still have availability.

YMCA:

“At Y Day Camp, every day is an opportunity for campers to make new friends and explore endless possibilities for fun. When kids find new passions, they find their Y. With 18 metro Atlanta locations, Y Day Camp offers affordable pricing well below many competitors, making summer day camp a great option—and a great value—for working parents.”

Georgia Aquarium’s Camp H2O:

“From tiny brine shrimp to majestic whale sharks, the campers will embark on a comprehensive journey to explore the incredible diversity of organisms at Georgia Aquarium. The aquatic exploration covers local ecosystems and extends to the icy wonders of the distant Arctic,” the aquarium said. “The daily adventures include special guest speakers, crafting sessions, experiments, and more. Throughout the week, campers will have the opportunity to witness the Sea Lion and Dolphin show presentations promising to be an ocean of fun and learning for participants.”

Summer Safari Camp at Zoo Atlanta:

From lions to lizards to laughing kookaburras, young explorers will be immersed in hands-on, minds-on learning while having fun! Zoo Atlanta’s Summer Safari Camp is the perfect summer break experience for children ages 5 to 14.

Girls Scouts of Greater Atlanta:

The Girl Scouts’ camps give children the opportunity to explore, build skills, develop a deep appreciation for nature, and have fun under the guidance of caring, trained adults. Children excel in an environment with others their age. Campers are encouraged to explore the world around them, challenge themselves, and build self-esteem while having a blast with their friends.

Atlanta International School:

Atlanta International School is thrilled to offer new summer camps filled with fun, friendships and opportunities to learn about the world, at the new Sandy Springs campus, located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Campers can participate in a huge variety of camps, including STEAM, Mars Expedition, Sewing and Crochet, Capoeira, Dungeons and Dragons and Chess.

Center for Puppetry Arts:

Puppet Camp at the Center for Puppetry Arts is the ultimate summertime adventure! Campers will have a blast learning about puppetry from all over the world, building their very own puppets, and playing and exploring alongside new puppet-curious friends!

The center says Puppet Theatre Camp is full, but still has plenty of spots for the weeks of Puppet Arts Camp and Puppet Discovery Camp.

Marist School Summer Camps:

Join our summer camps June 3 - August 2 to learn new skills, develop passions, and play with friends. Camp offerings include sports camps (baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, wrestling, lacrosse, soccer, diving, volleyball, swim, tennis, running, sports, speed training, and softball); fun camp; music technology & production camp; personal essay start-up; SAT/ACT boot camp; science camp; sports medicine camp; sports center broadcasting camp; entertainment tonight broadcasting camp; introduction to critical thinking for middle school students; and theater camp.

North Cobb Christian School:

North Cobb Christian School Pick a customized camp program where your child can dive deep into areas of interest, or they can have a blast at NCCS’s weekly high-energy Camp Eagle -- within a nurturing Christian school environment.

Dad’s Garage Summer Camps for Kids:

Students will learn the basics of improv, the power of “Yes, and”, how to collaboratively tell stories, and most of all they will have fun. A couple of camps are sold out, but most are open.

Spruill Center for the Arts Camp

Come explore a variety of artistic mediums ranging from drawing, painting, mixed media and more! View the full list of youth art courses by clicking the button below.

Wesleyan School Summer Camps:

For over 25 years, Wesleyan Summer Camps have made summers fun for all children ages 5-14. Join us for day camp or a specialty camp. Camps range from arts to athletics, STEM to life skills, and we offer morning, afternoon, and full day programming.

High Meadows Summer Day Camp:

Since 1973, girls and boys have been experiencing our rich, traditional outdoor summer day camp program with unique facilities on more than 40 acres of meadow and woodland. HMC summer day camp fun goes hand-in-hand with education, achievement, and enrichment. Above all, we hope every camper leaves us at the end of the summer richer with memories, new friends, outdoor experiences, and, of course, a few more mud stains!

Josh Powell Summer Camp:

For over 50 years, Josh Powell Camp has remained a place for kids to be kids, unplug and play in the great outdoors. We offer 9 sessions during the summer, as well as camps during Fall and Spring breaks, for 5-9 year olds. No tech distractions, just simple outdoor fun. A typical session includes the following activities, but there are always some fun additions made by our creative counselors: Arts and Crafts, Canoeing, Ropes Course, Fort Building, Tether Ball, Archery, Kickball, Whiffle Ball, Nature Walks, Jewelry Making, Ga Ga Ball, Swimming, and more!

McGinnis Woods School Sunsational Summer:

Each summer McGinnis Woods Country Day School offers an exciting Alpharetta summer camp program in the Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Cumming, GA area. The summer camp is available to both McGinnis Woods and others.

Pinecrest Academy Summer Camps:

Pinecrest Academy has been hosting amazing Summer Camps for close to 30 years. Besides being fun, our camps build virtue, confidence, and friendships, while teaching new skills in a safe, Christian, loving environment.

