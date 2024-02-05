Longtime ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star announces she won’t return to show Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape attend the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

ATLANTA, Ga. — ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star and Grammy Award winner Kandi Burruss has announced that she will not return to the show next season.

Burruss made the announcement while talking to reporters on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

“I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment,” Burruss told a Variety reporter. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long.

“But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Burruss, 47, has been on the Bravo reality series since 2009. A source told People that she was offered a contract for season 16 of the series, but turned it down.

At BravoCon in 2023, producers said filming on ‘RHOA’ was on hold while the “network reworked the cast.”

Burruss was a member of the R&B group Xscape and won a Grammy for best R&B song in 2000 for writing TLC’S “No Scrubs.” She was born in College Park.

