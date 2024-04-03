Keith Lee hosts ‘FamiLee’ food giveaway at Atlanta park

ATLANTA — Keith Lee has touched down in Atlanta, however, his Redemption Food Tour stop here has been pushed back, the viral TikTok influencer announced on social media.

“Unfortunately due to business reasons, it’s been pushed back,” he said, adding that “Atlanta welcomed us back with open arms and for that, I’m appreciative and grateful.”

Because of those business reasons, however, Lee partnered with friends to rent out multiple food trucks to giveaway “around 500 plates, first come first serve,” according to his Instagram post.

The viral food critic and friends held the food giveaway at Selena S Butler Park at noon.

Lee announced last month that he would embark on a redemption food tour where he will revisit cities where the food and customer service was not what he was used to in other places.

“We decided as a family we’re going to do a redemption tour,” he said. “We’re going to new restaurants, in new areas and we’re going to use new categories.”

While his tour did not begin in Atlanta and will begin in Toronto, Canada, Lee decided to show his appreciation due to the reception he received when he came back to the city.

“I didn’t think it was fair to short anybody, if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it all the way,” Lee said on TikTok.