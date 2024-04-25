Heads up, drivers: Ramps to Glenridge Connector to be shut down for 5 weeks

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers, get ready for another headache at the I-285 and Georgia 400 interchange.

The Department of Transportation is limiting access to the ramps from 400 southbound and I-285 westbound onto the Glenridge Connector. They will be closed for five weeks.

Workers are replacing concrete slabs and repaving portions of the road.

Drivers are grudgingly gearing up for the detours.

Atman Weill is no stranger to driving the Glenridge Connector. He drives it every day.

“Religiously, going back to work and from my girlfriend’s apartment, so...” Weill said.

Weill will have to take some detours for the next five weeks, like thousands of other drivers.

Drivers heading south on Georgia 400 can get to the Glenridge Connector by heading west on I-285 to Roswell Road and accessing the Connector from eastbound 285.

“That means traffic is gonna be out the wazoo. It’s gonna be terrible. It’s gonna take 45 minutes just to take a five-minute ride now and all the backroads are gonna be stuffed,” one driver said.

Avenda Ali said traffic is already heavy enough.

“It’s gonna be congestion. Traffic, it’s gonna be thick. I mean, it’s like that now, so imagine if you have something that is blocking access to the Connector,” Avenda said.

For drivers heading west on I-285, you can follow Georgia 400 south to Lenox Road and access the Glenridge Connector from northbound Georgia 400.

GDOT says that thankfully, this is the last phase of the project.