Hartsfield-Jackson ranked as the busiest airport once again

Hartsfield-Jackson International has been ranked the world’s busiest airport once again.

In 2023, Hartsfield welcomed a staggering 104.7 million passengers, according to data from Airport Council International.

Hartsfield saw an 11.7% increase in passengers from 2022.

“Securing the title of the world’s busiest airport once again is credited to the dedication and passion of the entire ATL team,” said Airport General Manager, Balram “B” Bheodari. “Our shared vision of One Team, and our relentless pursuit of excellence keep us at the pinnacle of global aviation. Every takeoff, every landing, and every passenger served is a chapter in our ongoing story of success and service.”

Last year, the airport made Domestic Terminal improvements and began construction on a new and improved South Parking Deck.

The airport is also working to extend the Plane Train Tunnel and widen Concourse D, among other projects.

Other airports in the top five of this ranking were Dubai, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow and Tokyo.





