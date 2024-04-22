Georgia election 2024: Today is last day to register to vote for May primary

ATLANTA — It’s your voice, your vote and there’s a deadline on Monday that voters need to know about.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the May 21 party primary and nonpartisan elections.

Anyone who has not registered can do so online through the secretary of state’s office if they have a valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued identification card. People can check to see if they are registered or can update their address or other information by going to the state’s My Voter Page.

What are other dates that voters should mark on their calendars?

Early voting for the local primaries begins on Monday, April 29. Unlike Election Day where you have to vote at your designated precinct, you can vote at any of the early voting locations that are in your county.

A list of locations can be found on the state’s My Voter Page. Early voting runs through May 17.

If you plan to vote via absentee ballot, you can still request a ballot. You have until May 10 to submit an absentee ballot application.



