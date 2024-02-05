First Lady Jill Biden visiting Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Atlanta this week.

Biden is expected to arrive in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to a statement from the White House.

The First Lady is expected to deliver remarks at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s 2024 Women’s Heart Healthy Luncheon “where she will spotlight women’s heart health,” White House officials add.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 11:30 a.m.

The Morehouse School of Medicine’s Women’s Heart Healthy Luncheon is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Aquarium.

