College Football Hall of Fame offering free admission to dads on Father’s Day

ATLANTA — If you’re looking for something fun to do for your favorite football lover, then you might want to head to the College Football Hall of Fame on Father’s Day.

The Hall of Fame is offering free admission to all Fathers on June 16.

“Whether splitting the uprights on the Playing Field, testing his anchor abilities at the ESPN College GameDay Desk, or showcasing his knowledge by sharing insights about his favorite Hall of Famer, the Hall provides plenty of ways for dad to express his college football fandom and prove he’s still got it,” the Hall of Fame said in a news release.

And for the first 100 dads to walk through the doors, they will also get a free $25 gift card to Home Depot.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to help dad express his unwavering support for his favorite team and join us at the College Football Hall of Fame for a Father’s Day celebration sure to score big,” the Hall said.