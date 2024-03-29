Braves to host Opening Day watch party in Summerhill neighborhood in honor of Hank Aaron

ATLANTA — While the Atlanta Braves open the season on the road again, the organization is returning to its old neighborhood to celebrate Opening Day and also honor a legend.

The Braves will host a block party in Summerhill, the neighborhood where the team spent their first 50 years in Atlanta, Friday.

The block party begins at 3 p.m. off Georgia Avenue. There will be live performances and interactive games for the fans along with food and drinks from neighborhood restaurants.

The team will also give away prizes and have appearances from members of the Braves entertainment department.

The Braves moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966 and played for 30 years at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field for 20 seasons.

The block party in Summerhill isn’t just to celebrate Opening Day. It’s also part of the Braves honoring the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking the home run record.

On April 8, 1974, Aaron cemented his name in the history books with home run No. 715. There is still a memorial to the site where his historic home run landed in the former property of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

The Braves will host a day-long celebration on April 8 with different events throughout the day. The Braves will also have a special ceremony before their game against the Mets.