Back-to school-drives, giveaways and events happening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA —With the upcoming school year less than a month away for the metro Atlanta area, there are many back to school drives, events and giveaways to participate in coming up.

Here is a list of upcoming back-to-school drives and supply giveaways:

Back To School FREE Bookbag Drive

WHAT: Families can receive a free Bookbag filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

WHERE: 3070 Fairburn Rd. in Atlanta

WHEN: July 13 from 10 A.M. - Noon

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Artportunity Knocks Back-to-School Cobb Community Event

WHAT: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is set to host their 6th annual Back-2-School-Cobb with Artportunity Knocks to bring resources for Cobb Families & Educators. Artportunity Knocks is a nonprofit that helps to empower youth through arts, education and community service. The event will feature family fun, arts, crafts, resources for parents, and more.

WHERE: 1465 West Booth Road Extension in Marietta

WHEN: July 13 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Back To School Bash

WHAT: The annual back to school bash will feature free backpacks filled with school supplies, vendors, food, and games.

WHERE: 2125 Rockbridge Rd. in Stone Mountain

WHEN: July 13 from 10 A.M. - 4 P.M.

Backpack Blastoff 2024

WHAT: Popular Atlanta radio personality and entrepreneur MiAsia Symone will host her third annual Back to School event with the Backpack Blastoff 2024. Symone is collaborating with Hands On The Future Foundation for a giveaway of free backpacks, free school supplies, free haircuts, free immunizations, and more. The first 500 kids will receive a free game card.

WHERE: Dave N Busters located at 2215 D and B Dr. SE in Marietta

WHEN: July 21 from 11 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Big Blue Marble Academy Back to School Bash

WHAT: The fun-filled event to celebrate the upcoming school year will feature games, activities, food, and more. There will also be a stuff the bus where attendees can bring backpacks and school supplies for donations to support local schools.

WHERE: 269 East Paulding Dr. in Dallas

WHEN: July 26 from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Sisters With A Voice

WHAT: Registered children will be provided with backpacks that contain school supplies. The event will also feature family fun activities, HIV testing and more.

WHERE: The Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City located at 1305 Oakland Lane in Atlanta

WHEN: July 27 from Noon - 3 P.M.

Annual Back to School Bash

WHAT: The annual back to school bash will feature fun, activities, music, food and more.

WHERE: 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Duluth

WHEN: July 27 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

College Park Back to School Bash 2024

WHAT: A back-to-school event for College Park residents will feature fun, music, games, and more. College Park Ward 1 City Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie and the Granville Group will giveaway backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and more.

WHERE: Badgett Stadium at 3636 College St.

WHEN: July 27 from 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Back to School Teacher Pull Up

WHAT: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will be providing 300 elementary, middle school, and high school teachers with supplies. Teachers can register with their school ID. This is a pick-up only event for teachers only.

WHERE: 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest

WHEN: July 27 from 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

MIA Back to School Bash 2024

WHAT: A back-to-school bash that will feature supplies, activities, games, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

WHERE: 101 Eagles Pointe Parkway Suite A in Stockbridge

WHEN: July 27 from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Family FUNDay - Back To School Edition

WHAT: This back-to-school event will feature a fun-filled day of activities, giveaways, entertainment and more.

WHERE: 5735 Hearn Rd. in Ellenwood

WHEN: July 27 from 1 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Back to School Giveaway:

WHAT: The annual back to school giveaway will feature school supply giveaways, activities and more.

WHERE: Southwest Atlanta Campus located at 3144 Cascade Rd. and Midtown Atlanta Campus located at 453 Ponce de Leon Avenue

WHEN: Aug. 3 from 11 A.M. - 2 P.M. at Southwest Atlanta Campus and 11:30 A.M. - 1 P.M. at the Midtown Campus

The Comeback (Back to School Event)

WHAT: The Shape Church in Atlanta will be giving away 250 bags filled with school supplies.

WHERE: Burgess Elementary School located at 480 Clifton St. in Atlanta

WHEN: Aug. 4 from 10:30 A.M. - 11:45 A.M.