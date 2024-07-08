KISS 104.1 Shoesday Giveaway

Shoesday 2024

Join KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck on Tuesday, July 23rd at as we giveaway 200 $100 gift cards to Sole Play ATL to help you start the school year off right.





Important Information:

When: July 23, 6a-10a (or until gift cards run out)

Location: Listen on July 22nd, for the secret location reveal on the KISS 104.1 Morning Show with Toni Moore and George Willborn.

We will announce on-air when the gift cards have all been claimed.

The line will not begin until 5:30am on July 22. Please do not arrive or attempt to form a line prior to 5:30am.





Brought To You By: Amy Witherite Contact Our Lawyers | Witherite Law Group





©2024 Cox Media Group