KISS 104.1 Shoesday Giveaway

Shoesday 2024

Join KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck on Tuesday, July 23rd at as we giveaway 200 $100 gift cards to Sole Play ATL to help you start the school year off right.


Important Information:

  • When: July 23, 6a-10a (or until gift cards run out)
  • Location: Listen on July 22nd, for the secret location reveal on the KISS 104.1 Morning Show with Toni Moore and George Willborn.
  • We will announce on-air when the gift cards have all been claimed.
  • The line will not begin until 5:30am on July 22. Please do not arrive or attempt to form a line prior to 5:30am.


Brought To You By:

Amy Witherite

WitheriteLaw

Contact Our Lawyers | Witherite Law Group


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!