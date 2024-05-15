Atlanta inflation report shows metro area only slightly higher than national average

3 corporations own 19,000 metro Atlanta homes. What does that mean for the housing market?

ATLANTA — The latest Consumer Price Index for Atlanta shows inflation in the area was only a single point above the national average for February, according to the most recent data available for the metro Atlanta area.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics puts out a national CPI every month and regional reports every two months. The latest Atlanta area CPI was published May 12.

For the Atlanta area, BLS said inflation was 3.3% from Feb. 2023 to Feb. 2024.

Comparatively, this past February CPI for the U.S. was 3.2%, according to the BLS.

For both the regional and national inflation reports, shelter costs and energy were major contributors to overall price increases.

“Regional Commissioner Victoria G. Lee noted that the shelter index continued to rise from December to February and was a major contributor to the bi-monthly all items increase,” for the Atlanta metro area, according to BLS.

The cost of shelter, housing prices such as rent and mortgages, remain the largest factor, according to BLS, with shelter costs accounting for more than 60% of the overall yearly increase, continuing a months-long streak, nationally.

“The shelter index increased 5.7% over the last year, accounting for over 60% of the total 12-month increase in the all items less food and energy index,” BLS reported in March.

As far as costs in Atlanta, prices were up for food, gasoline and housing. The biggest price jumps in the area, according to BLS, included gas utilities at home, fuel for cars and housing.

Rent costs for the metro area were up 6.5% while the overall cost of owner’s equivalent of rent, i.e., mortgages, was up 6.4%.

Nationally, the shelter index was up 5.7% in the most recent CPI.