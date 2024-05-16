Atlanta Falcons release their full 2024 schedule

NFL Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released their full schedule for the upcoming 2024 season on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, multiple league sources confirmed that the Falcons will host the Steelers at home for new head coach Raheem Morris’ first game.

The game will mark Arthur Smith’s return to Atlanta. The Steelers hired the former Atlanta head coach as their new offensive coordinator after Atlanta fired him earlier this year.

Sources also told Klein that the Falcons will play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 2 for Monday Night Football.

The Falcons will then return home for Week 3 to host the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday night, the team released the rest of the schedule for Weeks 4-18.

Here’s the full schedule with all times in eastern.

Week 1: Sunday Sept. 8 vs Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Monday Sept. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 vs Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 vs New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 3 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 at Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 at Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 16 at Las Vegas Raiders at 8:40 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 New York Giants at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Saturday Dec. 28 or Sunday, Dec. 29 at Washington Commanders TBD

Week 18: TBD Carolina Panthers

You can buy season tickets, here.