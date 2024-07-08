APS Board of Education unanimously approves new superintendent

Dr. Bryan Johnson The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) is proud to announce Dr. Bryan Johnson as the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) sole Superintendent finalist

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education voted to approve the new Atlanta Public Schools superintendent at Monday’s school board meeting.

Last month, the board announced Dr. Bryan Johnson as the sole finalist for the job. On Monday, the board unanimously approved Johnson.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle will help Johnson transition with the district with his first day scheduled for Aug. 5.

“Atlanta is a destination job and I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board to ensure our students are prepared for their future. The town halls afforded me an initial opportunity to hear about areas of opportunity directly from the community and staff,” Johnson said.

“We look forward to working with teachers, leaders, staff and our community as we lean into areas such as literacy, special education, math and college and career preparation to ensure our students graduate poised to thrive. Together, we will make Atlanta Public Schools one of the best urban school districts in the country,” he added.

Johnson worked as Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Strategy Officer at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

He spent several years as the superintendent of Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee, a similarly sized district that includes Chattanooga and the surrounding area.

Johnson won the 2021 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year and was also named “Superintendent to Watch.”

“This is an exciting day for APS as we welcome Dr. Johnson into our community,’ said ABOE Board Chairperson Erika Y. Mitchell. “I would like to thank my fellow board members for their dedication and persistence throughout the superintendent search process. I also want to extend my gratitude to Dr. Danielle Battle for her leadership and partnership as we transition to Dr. Bryan Johnson.”

“After two weeks of community engagement, Dr. Johnson and the Board have had the opportunity to listen, learn, and understand what’s important to our parents, students, APS staff and community stakeholders. We remain committed to prioritizing our students during this leadership transition,” Mitchell said.