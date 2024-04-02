Lizzo launches Shaping Swim Yitty collection

Lizzo may be through with music, but she's still pushing her Yitty shapewear line. After days of teasing fans, her new Shaping Swim collection officially dropped on Monday.

Yitty, produced in partnership with Fabletics Inc., is body inclusive, coming in sizes 6X to XS. "If somebody wanted more or less compression, we give you the power to do that," Lizzo recently told The New York Times. "Just buy a different size. This line is about freedom."

Unlike other shapewear lines, her swimsuits are chlorine-resistant, made partly from recycled fabric and are created to have "even more of a hold.” Items include bikini tops and bottoms, one-pieces and shorts, with prices ranging from $50 to $100.

Lizzo's new Yitty collection comes days after she announced her decision to quit music. "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote on Instagram. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

Lizzo added, "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views...being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look...my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

"I didn't sign up for this s*** — I QUIT," she concluded.

Lizzo also addressed her appearance in the NYT article, noting, "There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don't feel completely positive."

As for people's obsession with her body, she said, “My body is nobody’s business.”

