Limited edition of The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album to drop in honor of 30th anniversary

The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album, Ready to Die, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special limited-edition release of the album. Set to drop on the album's original release date, Sept. 13, the reissue will be released as a two LP, featuring reimagined artwork of the late rapper alongside a stop for the G train and the Brooklyn Bridge. Rhino and B.I.G.'s online shop will have the double album on black vinyl, while Barnes & Noble and select retailers will sell a color vinyl edition.

Ready to Die arrived on Sept. 13, 1994, featuring singles "Juicy," "Big Poppa" and "One More Chance." The album has been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA and was recently selected for the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

