Kid Cudi updates fans on postponed tour, teases new project

Kid Cudi is giving fans an update on both his foot injury recovery and his postponed tour.



In a pair of videos posted to social media, the rapper says his recovery is going great, and he thinks he will bounce back "stronger than ever." He also says that "about 80%" of his Insano tour dates have been rescheduled so far, and he's waiting to lock in the rest of the dates before making an announcement.



"I'm excited, man. The tour was gonna be physically demanding, so I might have to change some things depending on how my recovery goes," he says. "I think I'll be good though, I think I'll make a full recovery. That's what I'm praying for."



Cudi also teased a new project coming this year, telling fans, "I want to give you a taste of it soon. Hopefully before the summer is up, you'll hear something. Something tasty, something new."



In April, Cudi was forced to postpone his Insano World Tour after breaking his heel bone at Coachella, which required surgery.

