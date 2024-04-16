Keyshia Cole confirms romance with rapper Hunxho

The rumors are true: Keyshia Cole has her heart on rapper Hunxho.

She shared the news on social media Monday with a post that simply read, "@hunxho mine," to which Hunxho replied with a red heart emoji.

Speculation about the romance began after the couple was captured on video leaving an Atlanta club together. Photos then surfaced of them hand-in-hand.

As with the rumors, Keyshia's confirmation was met with criticism from fans who were displeased by the age difference. Keyshia's 42, Hunxho is 24.

“N**** USED A FAKE A** HEART. @KeyshiaCole STAND THE HELL UP SISTA PLEASEEEEEE!!!!” one person wrote, to which Keyshia responded, "BLOCKED."

Another posted, "i hope he break your heart need some new music." She replied, "I hope he don't. God bless."

Keyshia previously experienced similar scrutiny when she dated Niko Khale, 28, the father of her younger son, Tobias.

