John Legend, Jill Scott, André 3000 to headline Blue Note Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience

courtesy of Blue Note Jazz Festival

By Jill Lances
John Legend, Jill Scott and André 3000 are set to headline the Blue Note Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience, taking place in Napa Valley, California.
The festival is happening August 30 through September 1 at The Meritage Resort and Spa, with a lineup that also includes Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Ledisi and DJ Jazzy Jeff, with Grammy winner Robert Glasper the event’s Artist in Residence.
“Every year our festival in Napa brings a unique vibe, and this year we are bringing you the Black Radio Experience during Labor Day weekend with a dope list of artists for an exclusive hang,” said Glasper.

Hotel and ticket packages are on sale now. Three-day general admission passes go on sale Thursday, May 16, at 9 a.m. PT. More information, plus a complete artist lineup, can be found at bluenotejazz.com.

