Is Tyla's "Water" the soundtrack to your sex life? Don't tell *her* that

Tyla's song "Water" is a super-sexy banger, but if you're actually using the song to soundtrack your, um, intimate moments, Tyla would rather not hear about it, thank you very much.

Asked by ABC Audio whether any fans had told her that they'd used "Water" for important moments in their lives, like getting married or making babies, Tyla cracked up.

"I don't want to be told if you're making babies to my song. Please," she laughed. "I don't want to know this."

"But, I mean, yeah, a lot of people love the song -- they using it for everything and anything," she continued. "I'm seeing the song everywhere in the world, and it's just exciting seeing how far it's reached."

"Water" is what won Tyla the first Grammy ever awarded in the category of Best African Music Performance. But even though the ceremony was February 4, she hasn't actually received her trophy yet.

"I'm still waiting for them to engrave [it]," she told ABC Audio. But when it does arrive, she said, "It's going to be at home in South Africa. My father has his shelf ready."

Tyla's success with "Water" and her Grammy win are just a few steps on the way to her eventual world domination. The Johannesburg native said her goal is "just to have a name ... that is known by people, not only for the music and obviously the look of it and the brand, but also for what it's done for Africa and just how it's changed the pop culture."

"Like, there's [an] African song that is now considered pop, which is crazy," she said, referring to "Water."

"And I like that that could be part of my story, and I just want to take it even further."

