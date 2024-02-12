ICYMI: Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's ﻿Vultures 1 ﻿has arrived, Lil Durk added to Big as the What Tour and more

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally released their long-awaited album, Vultures 1. The 16-track project, previously announced as a three-part series, arrived in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 10, following a listening party in New York the night before. The album includes features from Lil Durk, Quavo, Chris Brown and Ye's daughter North West.

Lil Durk announced he has joined Drake and J. Cole on the It's All a Blur - Big as the What Tour. He revealed the news in an Instagram post showing off a T-shirt worn to his first stop on the tour: Nashville. "Lil Durk on the It's All a Blur - Big as the What Tour 2024," the shirt reads. "You better be at every date," he captioned the post, along with news that his long-awaited next project is "done."

"All Roads lead to Shreveport" for the opening of 50 Cent's new film and TV studios in Louisiana. He wrote that the official ribbon cutting ceremony for his new G-Unit studios will be a three-day event held on April 19-21. The update comes two months after he officially announced the Bayou state as the studio's new home.

