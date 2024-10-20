Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Atlanta radio personality Wanda Smith

Host remembers generosity of beloved radio personality Wanda Smith Tributes are pouring in across metro Atlanta for radio legend Wanda Smith, renowned for her decades-long career on the airwaves. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements have been released for beloved Atlanta radio personality and comedian Wanda Smith.

The radio legend died last weekend. Her cause of death still has not been released.

It was posted on social media that Smith’s viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta.

Smith’s homegoing service will be held the following day, Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Word of Faith Cathedral on Riverside Parkway in Austell.

Those who knew Smith, remembered her as a kind, giving person.

Toni Moore met Smith in 2009 when she moved to Atlanta and was struggling to find housing. Smith generously offered Moore a place to stay, despite not knowing her.

“She was one of the first people that I met, and I was struggling. And I would come into work every day and she would say ‘Have you found a place to live yet? Are you still in that hotel?’” Moore said. “And one day she was like, ‘You know what, cut it out. You can move into my house.’ And I thought … it was the nicest. She did not know me. She did not know me at all, and she was willing to open up her home to me. But that’s who Wanda was.”

Thanks to Smith’s kindness, Moore was able to flourish in her radio career.

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Smith a staple of Atlanta.

We not only trusted her—we relied on her for her acumen, a commonsense way of speaking to her listeners... and perhaps most importantly, telling us it was okay to laugh in good times and bad. She was a voice for so many Atlantans and my thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and folks like me who just loved her love for our city,” Dickens said in a statement.



