French Montana announces tour with Fabolous and Fivio Foreign

French Montana is hitting the road and he's bringing some friends.



He announced his Gotta See It to Believe It tour, which will feature special guests Fabolous and Fivio Foreign. The seven-city tour launches August 1 in Wallingford, Connecticut. It'll stop in cities including Chicago, Toronto and Boston before wrapping on August 25 in Philadelphia.



Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, May 16, while tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local on LiveNation.com.



His last album, They Got Amnesia, came out in 2021 and included features from Fabolous and Fivio.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.