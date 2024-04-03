Chance the Rapper, wife Kirsten parting ways after five years of marriage

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have decided to call it quits. They announced their plans to get divorced in a joint statement shared Wednesday.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," read the post on their Instagram Story. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," they continued, referring to 8-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli. "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

Chance and Kirsten exchanged vows in 2019; they've been together for over a decade.

