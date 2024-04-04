Big Sean's giving out wellness tools in his new book, arriving in October

Big Sean's return to the limelight doesn't only include music, but also his brand new book, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.

The idea came to mind after a conversation with Jay Shetty and following his decision in 2019 to keep it real with his fans about the depression and anxiety he'd been experiencing at the time.

"I was talking to Jay Shetty on his podcast [in 2022]," Sean tells People. "At the end of it, he just pulled me to the side and was like, 'You've got to write a book, bro.' Even after the interview, he kept texting me like, 'Yo, man. Let me know when you got the book coming.'"

Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace comes out October 8 from Simon Element. It will feature five key practices for inner work, inspired by books like The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz and The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra, as well as personal stories, including "how he found self-acceptance and mental wellness."

"The point of this book really is how to have a foundation to build upon for wellness, for your mental, for spiritual, spiritually," Big Sean says. "How to have a piece of armor for the tough times that you may have to endure. You know, a lot of us wait until we're in the darkest place to start praying or to start working on ourselves."

