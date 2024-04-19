Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' ﻿album the focus of new documentary

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album is the focus of a CNN FlashDocs documentary about the history of Black artists in the world of country music.

Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance "examines the impact of how high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé are challenging the country music status quo and how Black artists in Nashville have been laying the foundation for this transformation for some time."

It features prominent Black voices in the country music scene, like banjo player Rhiannon Giddens; interviews with the likes of Brothers Osborne, Rissi Palmer, Aaron Vance and Denitia; and analysis from Touré, Keith Hill and more.

Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance will hit Max on April 26.

