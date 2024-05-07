4batz's mixtape and upcoming tour inspired by heartbreak from cheating girlfriend

Heartbreak fuels creative juices for many, but it's done a little more for Dallas singer 4batz. His ex-girlfriend's infidelity encouraged him to take his career seriously.

"I'm like, 'Damn. You know what, f*** you. I'm going to blow the f*** up. I'm going to do this s***," he told Complex of his mentality after learning his girl Jada cheated on him following his father's passing.

Her silence in the midst of his success has also motivated him to work harder.

"She makes me go harder because that b**** ain't say nothing to me," 4batz said. "I'm like, 'You don't see I got a song with Drake?'"

He joked that he has seats saved for Jada on his upcoming tour, which he plans to name the Thank You, Jada Tour.

"She getting front-row tickets. She can get VIP. I can get her a** on stage. I’d pay her a** to come to my show," he said of the trek. While fans may think he's petty, 4batz said he's thanking Jada for the role she played in his success.

"Every song [on] the project is about her. Every last one of them," he said of his debut mixtape, u made me a st4r. "Every vocal, every lyric is about shorty. I'm thanking her, but I'm also thanking the people that are listening to it, because y'all made me a star as well. When people hear it, they're going to be like, 'Yo, this n**** petty as hell.'"

"Don't get me wrong, I am a little bit," 4batz continued, "but at the same time it's also in a positive way because if you never did what you did, it never would've pushed me to the edge to do what I just did. So thank you."

