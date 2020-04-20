Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister and civil-rights activist who had a seismic impact on race relations in the United States, beginning in the mid-1950s. Among his many efforts, King headed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Through his activism and inspirational speeches, he played a pivotal role in ending the legal segregation of African American citizens in the United States, as well as the creation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, among several other honors. He continues to be remembered as one of the most influential and inspirational African American leaders in history. (source: https://www.biography.com/activist/martin-luther-king-jr )

Local Events:

2024 King Holiday: It Starts with Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence

January 4th-15th

Location: The King Center 449 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta, Georgia 30312

The annual King Holiday Observance is a time that we celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Global citizens will have unique opportunities to learn and unite in celebration of Dr. King’s groundbreaking work and Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s powerful continuation and formal institutionalization of that work through a variety of engaging events hosted by The King Center leading up to The King Holiday on January 15th, 2024.





Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024 at the Atlanta History Center

January 15th, 10am-4pm

Location: Atlanta History Center

Join us as we commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and explore the historical significance of the church as a cornerstone of the Atlanta community.





Hands on Atlanta presents MLK Day 2024 Days of Service

January 11-Jan 15

Throughout January, 2024, thousands of Atlantans will come alive and unite in service to celebrate the King Holiday. Hands On Atlanta mobilizes more than 3,000 volunteers in service to local communities, schools and nonprofits as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.











