This Time We’re Honoring All School Staff Worker With a Chance to Win $1,000!

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck are honoring one school official each Tuesday beginning August 27 through November 12, 2024! If you know a school staff worker (i.e. teacher, principal, cafeteria worker, janitor, coach, bus driver, etc.) that goes above and beyond every day, nominate them by telling us why they deserve to be featured on the KISS 104.1 Morning Show with Toni Moore for Terrific School Worker and they could win $1,000 from Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck!

Enter below and include the following information:

Your contact information

Name of the Nominee School Worker you are nominating

Name of the school where the Nominee works (“School”)

The school must be located in the Atlanta Metro Area (Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton counties); any private or public elementary, middle, or high school in the Atlanta Metro Area is eligible.

How this Nominee goes above and beyond to benefit his or her students and why the Nominee deserves to be a winner for “Terrific School Worker.”













NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/12/24–10/15/24. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at KISS104FM.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104FM.com/contests (NOTE: These Official Rules have been updated to adjust the fifth Contest Entry Period. All changes are noted.). Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group