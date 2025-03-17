KISS 104.1 Salute to Small Business Finalists

Salute to Small Businesses

THANK YOU to everyone who nominated a small business for a chance to win a tech pack upgrade and free advertising on KISS 104.1 from 1-800-411-PAIN!

The votes are in and your four finalists are below:

Callie’s Kids Child Care and Early Learning Center

Address: 1647 Lake Harbin Road Morrow, GA 30260

About: Callie’s Kids Child Care and Early Learning Center, Inc. is more than just a daycare, it is a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to providing high-quality early childhood education that nurtures, empowers, and prepares children for a successful future.

Lavelle Motorworks

Address: 4520 Commerce Cir SW, Unit A Atlanta, GA 30336

About: This husband and wife mechanic team has built the FIRST Power Sports Repair Shop owned and operated by black entrepreneurs under the age of 30. We have been in business for almost 5 years now and have committed ourselves to exceeding our customers expectations as well as providing jobs to low income communities.

FlexElite Physical Therapy Clinic and Wellness Center

Address: 11080 Old Roswell Rd Suite 105-106, Alpharetta, GA 30009

About: At Flex Elite Physical Therapy, we don’t just treat injuries we help rebuild lives. As a trusted rehabilitation and chiropractic clinic in the Alpharetta-Roswell area, we provide specialized care for patients, ensuring they recover quickly, safely, and with the best possible outcomes.

Sacred Private HomeCare

Address: 2180 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30097

About: This home healthcare business prioritizes personalized, compassionate care, leveraging innovative technology to enhance patient monitoring and communication. By integrating advanced telehealth solutions, we can provide real-time support and seamless coordination with healthcare providers, ensuring our clients receive the best possible care. Additionally, our commitment to community education and outreach sets us apart, as we actively engage with local organizations to promote health awareness and foster connections. Winning this opportunity would not only elevate our services but also amplify our mission to empower individuals and their families in their health journeys.

One grand prize winner will be announced on March 31!

1-800-411 Pain's Salute to Small Businesses

Semi-finalist Prizing: 4 finalist

Each finalist will be highlighted as a featured local business in select radio advertisements on KISS 104.1 between March 17 - March 24.

One Grand Prize Winner:

Up to $2,500 in technology devices (examples of these items can include laptop computers, tablets, printers, POS Systems, etc.)

Radio advertising schedule on KISS 104.1 valued at $4,000 which includes assistance with creative, script and production and to include a tag stating that the business is the 1-800-411-PAIN “Salute to Local Businesses” Contest winner.

***ENTRIES FOR THIS CONTEST HAVE ENDED***

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/1/25–3/13/25. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at KISS104FM.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104FM.com/contests (NOTE: These Official Rules have been updated to adjust the fifth Contest Entry Period. All changes are noted.). Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group