Top things to do in and around Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — Here is a look at some of the upcoming events in the Atlanta area.

June 5-11

Atlanta Fringe Festival

The “week-long theatre binge” will include performances in live theatre, improv comedy, puppetry, storytelling, magic shows, free kids programming and more.

June 9-10

38th-annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest

Virginia-Highland Summerfest officially offers a full day of art perusing in the juried Artist Market, shopping in the Makers’ Market, fun for kids in the Kidsfest area (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. only), and food and beverages from an array of festival vendors and local restaurants. Summerfest is recognized for its excellent music lineup, as renowned local musicians and nationally acclaimed singer-songwriters hit the stage each year. This year’s headliner is jam scene luminary Perpetual Groove, and the day also features performances from David Ryan Harris, Flannel Nation and Jive Talk. Virginia-Highland Summerfest officially takes place for one day only, but those in the know get started early at the Friday Night Kick-off Party. Held on the eve of the main event, the party is an annual dinner with live music, family-friendly activities, beer and cocktails, and lots of community spirit that raises funds for the John Howell Park renovation.

Opens June 9

Midtown Beach Dining & Social

Enjoy coastal vibes and culinary excellence at Midtown Beach Dining & Social! Midtown Beach, Atlanta’s ultimate seasonal dining destination, is returning to the city for season 3 this weekend. Starting this Friday, guests can experience an intimate resort-style oasis, which features poolside dining with a collection of seasonally inspired, locally-sourced dishes.

Opens June 10

Ready, Set... Slow!

Fernbank will celebrate the grand opening of “Survival of the Slowest” with the Discovery Day “Ready, Set... Slow!” from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on June 10. Families will have the opportunity to take part in themed crafts and activities along with exploring the new exhibit.

June 10

Red Bull BC One Atlanta Cypher at Best End Brewing

The area’s top b-girls and b-boys will go head-to-head in individual battles in a knockout bracket tournament where only one b-boy and one b-girl will be crowned the champion.

Punk Foodie Fest vol. 2

Head to Westside Motor Lounge and enjoy the event with live DJ performances, specialty craft beer and 16 restaurant pop-ups. From noon to 5 p.m., attendees are invited to enjoy over 45 dishes representing a wide range of cuisines from a variety of local Atlanta pop-up chefs. Proceeds from the event are expected to support charity Flavor Forward’s production of at least 500 fresh, chef-cooked meals for individuals experiencing food insecurity.

June 15

Rhythm + Art featuring DJ Steve and PaperFrank

Grab your friends and join The Works at the Spur Stage to kick off the Rhythm + Art series! This monthly event features an exciting collaboration between a local DJ and a live paint artist who will create a unique painting in real time.

June 16

Friday Night Vibes

Kick off the weekend with an evening of live music at The Spur Stage! Grab your favorite beer from Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing or a cocktail from the Center Bar at Chattahoochee Food Works. Dance to an eclectic mix of old and new crowd favorites with your friends and family to wind down from the week. This is a free, family-friendly event.

June 16-18

Unicorn World

Unicorn World offers a unique opportunity for families to build memories together through themed activities, which include an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, story time and custom made life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. The ticketed event is geared toward all ages and will include additional experiences such as unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, professional photos and a gift shop.

June 17

Mayfield Creamery is celebrating its 100th birthday

100 years never tasted so good, as Mayfield Creamery, the much-loved ice cream brand of the Southeast, celebrates its centennial birthday! To give back to its local ice cream fans, Mayfield will host a Birthday Bash at Piedmont Park (near Magnolia Hall) in Atlanta on Saturday, June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Birthday festivities will include free ice cream for attendees, while supplies last, a host of fun games and activities for kids, including giant Jenga, cornhole, a bounce house and balloon dome.

Departure Saturday

The hottest event series of the summer, Rooftop L.O.A.’s Departure Saturdays, is returning! Without ever having to grab your passport + board a plane, this summertime event will transport guests to the alluring Mexican town of Tulum. With three different ways to experience Tulum (By Day, By Night + By Culinary Experience), prepare to become immersed in the culture, food, and of course music, of the tropical city.

June 18

Willie B. Day

In celebration of the legacy of the best-known member of its animal population, Zoo Atlanta will celebrate “Willie B. Day” on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Guests will enjoy special Keeper Talks from the Gorilla Care Team, interactive educational activities on the Takamenda Gorilla Deck, and a chance to spot the late legend’s newest grandchild, Willie B. III, who was named in his honor last month. Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 22-25

Paranormal Cirque Show

Welcome to the darkest corner of your mind as Paranormal Cirque III comes to town! This one-of-a-kind production features incredibly talented artists with the sole purpose of taking you in a sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat while you witness death-defying stunts, creepy creatures, and haunting performances. Horrifying yet seductive, this show comes to life under the mysterious white and black Big Top Tent with hypnotic and sultry acts. Provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures will make you see that this circus is anything but normal.

June 24

Brunch Fest

Get excited for a day full of BRUNCH, because Vizzy is partnering with Live! at The Battery Atlanta to present the newest party on the block! Live! at the Battery Atlanta is bottling up mimosas and weekend vibes into one unforgettable event. With brunchtails, brunch bites and so much brunch fun...including a complimentary mimosa as soon as you walk in! In addition to this excitement, there will be an unforgettable layer with SADBrunch Divas Drag Show.

Farm animal yoga

Mooove on over to Halcyon for Farm Animal Yoga, featuring animals from North Georgia Wildlife Park! Treat your mind and body to a session of yoga appropriate for all skill levels, accompanied by adorable furry friends. Participants must bring their own yoga mat and are welcome to pause and take photos with the animals during the session.

July 5-30

Wicked returns to the Fox Theatre

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

