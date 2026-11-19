Top things to do in and around Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — Here is a look at some of the upcoming events in the Atlanta area.

RELATED: See more things to do around Atlanta, North Georgia

Nov. 20

Lighting of Avenue East Cobb

Experience live music, entertainment & so much more with Santa & the lighting of our Christmas tree.

Nov. 20-Jan. 3

Magical Nights of Lights

The renowned driving tour of animated, glittering holiday light displays runs nightly from 5-10 p.m. and stretches for miles throughout the lakeside resort. All roads lead to Game Changer – a 23,000-square foot indoor entertainment zone that has been transformed into Holiday Headquarters with over-the-top décor and festive food and drinks at Clark’s Pop-Up Bar – paying homage to the holiday classic, Christmas Vacation.

Nov. 20-23

Paranormal Cirque II

Prepare for a unique creation that blends theatre, circus, and cabaret with a haunting European flair—a show designed exclusively for a mature audience.

Nov. 21

Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic

The one-day showcase will feature four girls’ and eight boys’ teams across six matchups, highlighting the depth of talent and competitive caliber of Georgia high school basketball.

Winter Wonderland opens at Fernbank

Guests can explore decorated trees and other displays celebrating holiday cultures and traditions from around the world.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Holiday magic meets jaw-dropping acrobatics at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. This festive show brings together aerialists, contortionists, jugglers and more, all set to holiday favorites.

HBCU Family Day

The family-friendly celebration will feature live performances from Morehouse College’s House of Funk Marching Band and Mahogany-N-Motion Dance Team, along with interactive drumline and dance clinics for young fans. Guests can also explore the Hall’s three floors of interactive exhibits, including the Keith Duncan: Battle of the Bands exhibit, featuring 44 works of art celebrating HBCU marching band culture.

Atlantic Station – Light the Station Annual Tree Lighting & Santa Parade

The celebration will feature a festive Santa parade, holiday music and entertainment, family-friendly activities and the highly anticipated lighting of Atlantic Station’s holiday tree, along with a special appearance from Santa Claus. The event is free and open to the public.

Light Up Trilith

The Town at Trilith in Fayetteville kicks off the holiday season with an evening of live music, food trucks and a Nutcracker performance by the Peachtree City School of Dance, ending with the tree lighting at 8 p.m. Children can also explore Santa’s Workshop in the Shipyard, featuring ornament making, a snow play area and bounce houses. Workshop tickets are $25 per child, and guests are encouraged to bring a new toy, pair of shoes or pajamas to donate to Bloom Fosters, a nonprofit supporting children in foster care.

Tree Lighting at The Forum

Ring in the holidays with festive entertainment, family-friendly activities and more as The Forum counts down to the official lighting of its tree and arrival of Santa Claus himself.

Now-Nov. 22

Latin Restaurant Weeks

During Latin Restaurant Weeks, participating restaurants, food trucks, and culinary businesses offer mouth-watering specials for you to enjoy.

Nov. 21-29

Georgia Festival of Trees

The event will feature hundreds of custom-designed Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction, Pink Pigs Penny and Porter, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities and games, boutique gift shops and more.

Nov. 22

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band

For over six years, they rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the five-time Tony Award-nominated musical Rock of Ages. Now, Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band is bringing the crushing 80s music of the hit Broadway show to venues across the country. Featuring an all-star ensemble, comprising the artists from the original cast on Broadway, this exclusive routing will stop at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Piedmont Park Conservancy – Light Up the Season

Festivities begin with a lantern-making party, followed by a 5 p.m. parade. Led by the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable and featuring larger-than-life illuminated lantern puppets, the parade will bring a colorful display of light, music and creativity to the Park. Following the parade, guests will gather for the lighting of Piedmont Park’s Great Tree, Menorah and Kinara, with additional festivities, hot cocoa and a holiday movie at Park Tavern. The event is free and open to the public.

The Lighting of Avalon

Head to the Boulevard for an evening full of festive fun for the whole family complete with live music and entertainment, family activities, and a special appearance from Santa Claus himself.

Nov. 24

Hapeville for the Holidays

Hapeville celebrates the season with its annual tree lighting at Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park. This free, family-friendly evening features games, music, a snow play area, hot chocolate and cookies and an ugly sweater contest. Santa will be available to visit with families until about 7:15 p.m., take a short break, then return for the tree-lighting countdown.

Nov. 28

The Battery Atlanta’s 10th Annual Tree Lighting

Families and friends are invited to enjoy an evening of festive entertainment, seasonal activities and holiday cheer as the destination welcomes Santa Claus for the highly anticipated lighting of its towering Christmas tree.

Dec. 1

City of South Fulton Holiday Tree Lighting

All are invited to gather at South Fulton City Hall for an evening of holiday cheer, complete with live carols, hot cocoa and sweet treats. Santa will make a special appearance before the city’s holiday tree is illuminated. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 2

Light Up Brookhaven

Families can welcome Santa as he makes his grand entrance by helicopter, courtesy of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, before enjoying an evening filled with holiday activities. Festivities include photo opportunities with Santa, bouncy houses, inflatables, train rides, a petting zoo, hands-on crafts and special holiday giveaways. The event takes place from 6 -9 p.m. in Blackburn Park.

Newnan Christmas Tour of Homes

Known as the “City of Homes,” Newnan invites visitors to explore its historic residences during the annual Christmas Tour of Homes. From 4–9 p.m., guests can step inside beautifully restored homes decorated for the holiday season, offering a festive glimpse into the city’s rich history, architecture and Southern charm.

Dec. 2-13

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before

Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

Dec. 3

The Lighting at Colony Square

Join in an exciting celebration as Colony Square officially kicks off the holiday season in partnership with WSB-TV Atlanta! Experience live music as well as jolly entertainment, activities + more as we await the arrival of Santa and kick off the holidays, making Midtown merry and bright.

Dec. 4-5

2026 Madison Holiday Tour of Homes

Step inside some of Madison, Georgia’s most beautiful historic homes and experience the warmth, character, and holiday traditions that make this community so special. Stroll through the city’s historic neighborhoods, admire the architecture, and discover the stories behind some of Madison’s most treasured homes while enjoying the magic of the holiday season.

Dec. 5

Snow Day in Alpharetta

Alpharetta City Center will turn into a winter wonderland! Guests can enjoy family-friendly festivities, including playing in frosty snow flurries, enjoying live jazz and participating in a custom beanie-making station. The event will feature snow machines on the Town Green, allowing guests to experience a rare “snow day” in Georgia.

Christmas Star Run & Tree Lighting

Christian City’s Union City campus combines holiday festivities with a little friendly competition, offering a 5K ($35) and a 1-mile run or walk ($25), followed by its annual tree lighting. Families can enjoy food trucks, music, holiday lights, the Coca-Cola holiday truck and photo opportunities with Santa. Proceeds benefit Christian City’s Children & Family Programs.

Holiday Tree & Menorah Lighting Celebration

At this free, family-friendly event, the community will officially welcome the holiday season by lighting up Buckhead’s magnificent 24-foot holiday tree along with a sparkling menorah lighting. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to explore the Miracle on Peachtree Holiday Market, bundle up and be a part of a joyful evening filled with lights and holiday magic!

Hot Chocolate Crawl

Guests are invited to warm up their holiday spirits with a deliciously festive beverage at this year’s event. Stop at participating locations to savor rich hot chocolate, creative cocktails, and seasonal treats. A perfect way to sip, shop, and celebrate with family and friends.

Atlanta Opera Holiday Performance

The Atlanta Opera returns to Lenox Square to perform a festive selection of holiday favorites in the Luxury Wing! Enjoy the complimentary performance and their captivating vocals – a cheerful backdrop to your holiday shopping.

Light Up Senoia

Get ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at our annual Light Up Senoia Parade! This cherished tradition brings the community together for an evening of festivities and Christmas cheer! This is a wonderful way to promote your business and have some holiday fun!

Dec. 6

Sparkle Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs goes all out for its annual holiday celebration, featuring an illuminated nighttime parade, holiday gift market, falling snow, train rides, character meet-and-greets and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and Menorah.

Dec. 7

Union City Holiday Tree Lighting

Union City welcomes the holiday season with a tree lighting at Mayors’ Park. Families can enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa and sweet treats, along with an opportunity to snap a photo with Santa. Admission is free.

Dec. 10, 11, 18

Candlelight Christmas

Candlelight brings its Christmas program, where classic carols and much-loved holiday melodies, from “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night” to “Last Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, set the tone for the holidays. The Chapel on Sycamore Candlelight hosts the event.

Dec. 12

Holiday Parade & Caroling by Candlelight in Madison

The Holiday Parade will feature floats, walking groups, vintage cars, horses, dogs, dancers, and the award-winning MCHS Marching Bulldog Band, all decorated to this year’s theme - A Colonial Christmas.

Dec. 12-13

Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes

Get an inside look at the neighborhood’s celebrated architecture. Guests can visit eight distinctive residences throughout Virginia-Highland and into Morningside, each dressed and decorated for the holidays. The Tour of Homes takes place both Saturday and Sunday.

Dec. 16

A Celtic Christmas

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world’s finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Dec. 19-Jan. 4

Holidays in the ‘Haven

This annual extravaganza of holiday magic and winter fun will transform Brookhaven Park into a winter wonderland and will feature Rudolph’s Rink, an ice-skating experience, along with Santa’s Village for arts and crafts, Festive Food Lane with food trucks and seasonal treats, and Grinch Games featuring family-friendly lawn games. Holidays in the ‘Haven will be closed on December 24, December 25 and January 1 in observance of the holidays.

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