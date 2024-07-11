'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to invade San Diego Comic Con

20th Century Studios has announced that its hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be invading July's San Diego Comic Con.

There will be a celebrity panel featuring cast members Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, along with Halon Entertainment visualization supervisor Casey Pyke and Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist, the visual effects wizards who turned the cast into photorealistic apes.

The studio, which is owned by ABC News' parent company Disney, also teased The Forbidden Zone, an interactive experience through which fans "will be transported through the legacy of this global epic franchise."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now available via digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and comes to 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.