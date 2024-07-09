Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces 1st pregnancy: "Very excited to take on this new journey"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting her first child.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, featuring a photo collage of her alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker, and holding an ultrasound picture.

Blanchard wrote in part in the caption, "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025."

Blanchard revealed in her YouTube video that she is 11 weeks along in her pregnancy.

"This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," Blanchard said.

Blanchard went on to share that she has experienced various pregnancy symptoms, from craving orange juice to mood swings and tiredness, but doesn't have significant morning sickness.

"So far, pregnancy has been a breeze as far as symptoms. I find the tiredness is starting to wear off a little bit. That was the biggest symptom that I had," the 32-year-old said.

"The baby looks healthy, happy. I know it's still going to be a long journey ahead but I'm up for it," she added.

Blanchard, a controversial figure, also went on to reference critics in her video message. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for plotting to have her mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard, killed and served more than eight years in prison before she was released in December 2023. She was also previously married to Ryan Scott Anderson, but they divorced earlier this year.

"I know that there are going to be people that feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and ... I don't know if anyone's really ready to become a mother. ... I think, in my experience, everybody that I've ever talked to, they're like, it just happened," Blanchard said.

