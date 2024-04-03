Drake Bell says former costar Amanda Bynes was "like a rocket ship"

During a recent interview, Drake Bell discussed Amanda Bynes, with whom he worked on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, and had nothing but praise for her.

"I can only speak to my experience while I was working with Amanda and that was that she was ... just an incredible talent," Bell recalled during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Fat podcast. "She was so funny, she was so, she was like a rocket ship. She got on set and she was just, the talent that just oozed from her effortlessly was awe-inspiring."

"She was a big star to me because I'd grown up watching All That, and so for me when I booked The Amanda Show, I just couldn't believe it, and that I got to work with her," the Drake and Josh star continued. "I was already such a big fan."

When asked about his thoughts on Bynes' recent mental health struggles, Bell notes that he hasn't spoken to the What a Girl Wants actress in a long time, so he "can't speak to anything in her personal life."

Regarding allegations made in the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, suggesting Amanda had a very close physical relationship with former producer Dan Schneider, Bell says he never noticed anything unusual between them. He shared, "This was in the throes of a lot that I was dealing with personally, but no, I mean, I just saw a really talented, amazing actress, and no, I never saw anything."

A new episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premieres Sunday, April 7, on Investigation Discovery.

