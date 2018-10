Listen to Good News Gospel with Twanda Black, Sunday (7AM – 12PM) for a chance to win tickets to see Tamela Mann and David Mann on their Us Against The World Mann Family Tour!

Grammy winner Tamela Mann and NAACP Image Award-Winning Comedian David Mann are on tour with their daughter Tia Mann and son David Mann Jr. for a family affair full of music, comedy, and family entertainment.

Performing at the Coca – Cola Roxy on October 26, 2018

Doors Open: 6:00PM

Show Starts: 7:00PM

Tickets are on sale now at premierproductions.com