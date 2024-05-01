Enter For A Chance to Win a Trip for Two to Sweat Fest in Cancun, Mexico!

SweatFest Punta Cana is a destination musical experience filled with a mixture of your favorite R&B music and comedy at the perfect place in paradise, the all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene in Cancun, Mexico (October 10-14, 2024). This is the ultimate grown and sexy event! We’re bringing you FIVE (5) DAYS and FOUR (4) NIGHTS of nonstop SweatFest music and comedy talent from well-known artists from around the world. This is an ALL-ADULT EVENT that you don’t want to miss. SweatFest Punta Cana will keep you coming back for more!

The SweatFest Punta Cana will take place on October 10-14, 2024 at Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene. ENTER BELOW for a chance to win a trip for two to Sweat Fest:

Trip will include:

· 5 days, 4 nights, all-inclusive stay at the Planet Hollywood Cancun Resort and Spa and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene in Cancun, Mexico (October 10-14, 2024), one room, double occupancy

· Flights from Atlanta, GA to Cancun, Mexico for winner and guest

· Access to all Sweat Fest 2024 concerts and events

****(A PASSPORT IS REQUIRED FOR THIS TRIP)****

Go to www.sweatfestcancun.com for booking instructions. To attend this event, you must purchase the entire SweatFest package through the promoter’s website. There will be NO “ticket only” sales nor day passes available.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/1/24–8/11/24. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form at kiss1041fm.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss1041fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

