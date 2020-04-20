newsletter
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
The roots of Black History Month can be traced back to black historian and journalist Carter G. Woodson who helped found Negro History Week in 1926. The event coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the second week of February.
Honoring the contributions of black Americans expanded from black communities in the 1950s and 1960s to schools and city halls across the country, as teachers and mayors took part too. The celebration was expanded to the entire month of February in 1976.
During the month of February, KISS 104.1 celebrates and highlights the accomplishments of black history.
2023 Black History Month Events
BLACK MILLIONAIRES Present: FREEDOM'S PATH Atlanta Film Premiere - February 3 at 7:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.
AMC Camp Creek 14 3760 Princeton Lakes Parkway Atlanta, GA 30331
Black History Month Parade & Celebration - – February 4 at 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
The Ritz Amphitheater: 131 S Stevens St Thomasville, GA
NAACP DeKalb 2023 Black History Month Program – February 4 at 10:00 A.M.
Rainbow Park Baptist Church 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur GA
Black & Proud | Art Show - February 4 at 2:00 P.M.
Atlantucky Brewing 170 Northside Dr SW suite 96 Atlanta, GA 30313
Hapeville Celebrates Black History - February 4 at 2:00 P.M.
Academy Theatre 599 U.S. 19 Hapeville, GA 30354
‘Till Victory is Won - February 8 at 12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.
Georgia State University - Florence Kopleff Recital Hall 10 Peachtree Center Ave Atlanta, GA
Advancing Black Businesses 2023 Legislative Breakfast at the Capitol - February 9 at 7:00 A.M. - 9:00 A.M.
Georgia State Capitol 206 Washington St. S.W. CAP Rm Atlanta, GA 30334
Letters of Love and Family During the Civil War - February 9 at 7:00 P.M.
Gwinnett County Public Library - Duluth Branch 3180 Main Street Duluth, GA
Black American Portraits Public Opening at the Spelman Museum of Fine Art - February 10 at 5:00 P.M.
Museum of Fine Art 350 Spelman Lane Southwest Atlanta, GA
Clark Atlanta University Art Museum's 2022 - 2023 Exhibition Season
Clark Atlanta University Art Museum 223 James P Brawley Dr SW Atlanta, GA
Black History Month Heritage Night Celebration - February 21 at 6:30 P.M.
Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center 75 Langley Drive Lawrenceville, GA 30046
2023 Black History Film Festival - February 24 at 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.
Central Library/Library System HQ One Margaret Mitchell Square Atlanta, GA 30303
Black Health and Wellbeing - February 25 at 10:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Roswell Adult Recreation Center 830 Grimes Bridge Road Roswell, GA
LIFT EVERY VOICE: A BLACK HISTORY CONCERT- February 25 at 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.
National Center for Civil and Human Rights 100 Ivan Allen Junior Boulevard Northwest Atlanta, GA
“BURIED TRUTHS” PREMIERE AT THE CENTER WITH HANK KLIBANOFF - February 25 at 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
National Center for Civil and Human Rights 100 Ivan Allen Junior Boulevard Northwest Atlanta, GA
Morehouse Founder's Week Film Screening of "Memory Builds the Monument" - February 27 at 7:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.
Morehouse College 830 Westview Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA