The roots of Black History Month can be traced back to black historian and journalist Carter G. Woodson who helped found Negro History Week in 1926. The event coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the second week of February.

Honoring the contributions of black Americans expanded from black communities in the 1950s and 1960s to schools and city halls across the country, as teachers and mayors took part too. The celebration was expanded to the entire month of February in 1976.

During the month of February, KISS 104.1 celebrates and highlights the accomplishments of black history.