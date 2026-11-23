Your Military Veterans Could Use Your Help! Brought to you by Montlick Injury Attorneys

Since last year, economic hardships have only gotten worse for many families, and military veterans and their families are no exception to hard times. That’s why KISS 104.1, Montlick Injury Attorneys, and the Wounded Warrior Project have teamed up again to help veteran families in need. Help us by purchasing a gift from one or more family’s registry.

Montlick Injury Attorneys has a 40-year history of supporting and honoring those who serve our nation and their families who stand behind them. Montlick is deeply thankful to our nation’s heroes and their families and the sacrifices they make for our freedom.

Military families show us what courage, selflessness and resilience truly look like and what it takes to serve. At Montlick, our mission goes beyond legal representation; we believe in protecting and helping families in every sense.

Supporting veterans is at the cornerstone of that commitment. It’s how we live out the firm’s values of compassion, service, and giving back to communities we serve. The firm focuses on helping people rebuild their lives after a hardship and making a difference for others, and that includes the men and women who have served in our country’s military.

Thanks to Montlick Injury Attorneys, Wounded Warrior Project, Six Flags Over Georgia, and Publix for your contributions to KISS Wish.

Meet the 2026 KISS Wish Families

The Ross Family

KISS Wish 2026: Ross Family

Jatara Ross served in the Army. He was stationed in Minnesota then relocated back to Atlanta to be close to family. I still ended up being an hour away from family due to cost of living and changes but I’m happy to be home. I served as a medical and logistics officer for all medical units along the east coast prior to getting out. I still find myself supporting soldiers even though I am out. It’s a blessing to be a blessing to others even when you aren’t needed anymore.

The Parson Family

VIEW THE PARSON FAMILY WISH LIST

KISS Wish 2026: Parson Family

Semico Parson is a proud United States Navy veteran who served on active duty from June 2005 through June 2009 as a Personnel Specialist. She is a service-connected disabled veteran and a mother raising my 16-year-old daughter, Spirit.

After dedicating more than 13 years to federal civilian service, she lost my position in August 2025 due to a Reduction in Force. Since then, she has worked diligently to regain stable employment while navigating significant financial challenges.

Despite her efforts, she has fallen behind on my mortgage, electricity, vehicle payments, insurance, and other essential living expenses. Her home is currently in mortgage forbearance, and she is doing everything possible to maintain stability for her daughter and herself.

The Perry Family

KISS Wish 2026: Perry Family

Brandon Perry is Army Veteran with a family of 4 who are just looking for a little help during the holiday season to give his children the holiday they deserve. It has been financially difficult this year and they would be absolutely grateful for any assistance that we get this holiday season.

MORE FAMILIES TO BE ADDED SOON!

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