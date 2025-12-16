Thank you for your donations towards KISS Wish!

KISS 104.1, Montlick Injury Attorneys, and the Wounded Warrior Project have teamed up again to help 10 veteran families in need. Thanks to your help and the help of our lovely partners we were able to fulfill the wish list of our families.

Thanks to Montlick Injury Attorneys, Wounded Warrior Project, Georgia Aquarium, and Publix for your contributions to KISS Wish.

2025 KISS Wish Families

The Singleton Family

KISS WISH 2025: The Singleton Family

Steph Singleton and Wayne Singleton have 4 children, ages 10-16. Wayne served in the Marine Corps for 8 years, with 2 OIF (Operation Iraqi Freedom) tours, before being medically separated with a back injury. He’s currently enrolled as a full-time student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management while working full-time. Steph was in nursing school and is now a photographer who has dedicated her time recently to being a homemaker/stay at home mom.

The Norment Family

KISS WISH 2025: The Norment Family

Samantha Norment is a U.S. Army Veteran and a mom of three, and today her life is full in every way. She is raising her daughters while also opening her home to her sister, nephew, and brother-in-law as they work to get back on their feet. Samantha works as a Certified Peer Specialist.

This year marks something Samantha is deeply proud of: eight years out of homelessness, substance abuse, and untreated mental health struggles. She fought hard for her recovery, stability, and her peace, and she is still moving forward.

Samantha enlisted in the military 19 days after 9/11 and deployed to Iraq as a female searcher with an infantry battalion. Her entire military service was 2001-2010.

The Leal Family

KISS WISH 2025: The Leal Famliy

Karen Leal served for 4 years in The U.S. Army. Ever since she got out, the struggle has been real trying to find her place in society as well as professionally jumping from one career to the next trying to avoid all the triggers for her PTSD. She is thankful for this opportunity and for all the organizations that come together to help our veteran community.

The Franklin Family

Franklin Family KISS Wish

SGT Derrick C Franklin did 2 tours downrange and served for 16.5yrs until he was Medically Retired. After being involved in a indirect blast on his last tour in Afghanistan, which turned his life as he knew it, upside down; he suffered a brain injury that caused a brain bleed. The event lead to multiple strokes and after having brain surgery leaving him with what is known today as (CTE) Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. This is where one side of the brain is basically a blackhole. He was bed ridden for 8 months, while his wife reminded him she could take care of a very sick baby and be there for him for support. Brian had no choice but to stand on my faith in God and know that he could do all things through Christ Jesus whom strengthens. For that he loves and thanks his wife for believing in him when he didn’t believe in himself anymore.

The Hutcheson Family

Hutcheson Family KISS Wish 2025 (Picasa)

Matthew Hutcheson is a combat wounded and disabled veteran. He is a husband who shares three beautiful daughters with his veteran wife, daughters are Riley, Emma and Brooklyn. They met while on active duty together in 4/25th Airborne Infantry in Anchorage Alaska. When it comes to his military career, he was a paratrooper my full career and deployed to Afghanistan three tours. His first deployment was as a member of “Task Force Dagger” and was deployed in September 2001. However, Matthew’s final deployment was during June 2005 and due to an IED incident where three teammates died, and Matthew was medically retired due to the injuries.

The Wooten Family

KISS WISH 2025: The Wooten Family

Cedric Wooten enlisted in 1989. He is now retired after 22 years of service. The best thing he did out of retirement was join his local Wounded Warrior Project chapter in Augusta, GA. Transitioning to civilian life was challenging and he did not meet most of his goals until he became an active participant of WWP. This program changed who he was as a person, man to his wife and father to his children. He is and will be forever grateful for the opportunities and support they give him and his family.

The Ralls Family

KISS WISH 2025: The Ralls Family

Damari Ralls is a 10 year Air Force combat veteran, with two deployments to Iraq and three different duty stations. He is currently a federal employee of 19 years at Robins AFB, and was furloughed for over 43 days due to the government shutdown. He has a blended family of nine. His wife is a stay at home mom with their 3- year-old twin boys and their dog.

The Jones Family

Chaz Jones

Chaz Jones is a proud Navy veteran. Though she enjoyed her time of service, she was unable to reenlist due to giving birth to twins. At the time, she didn’t have much support, so she had to choose between her military career or being a mom. She chose to put her children first with no regrets. She does everything in her power to make sure her kids to live comfortably. They are her world and seeing their smiles every day is what keeps Chaz going. As a single mom, her biggest goal is to make them proud. She experienced some trauma while in the Navy and while it can affect her some days, she tries not to let her children see it. To them Chaz is just their mom, but to Chaz they are her angels and have truly saved my life. They give her purpose and a reason to exist in such a big world. She thanks God that He chose her to be their mother.

