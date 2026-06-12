Shepherd Center helping heal veterans at no cost to them

Since 2008, Shepherd Center’s SHARE Military Initiative, located in Atlanta, Georgia, has helped hundreds of post 9/11 veterans, service members, and first responders from all over the country heal from traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress, and mental health challenges.

With flexible, individualized care, a multidisciplinary team, and a focus on community reintegration, SHARE provides what’s been missing: deep expertise and hope for a real path forward, all provided at no cost to those who serve.

Through intensive therapies and expert care, SHARE helps veterans, service members, and first responders rediscover purpose, build connection, and embrace a renewed sense of self.

Get the support you or your loved one deserves. Hope is Here.

Visit shepherd.org/share or call 404-603-4314 today.

>>WATCH:

Shepherd Center in Atlanta helping heal veterans at no cost to them

©2026 Cox Media Group