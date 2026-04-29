Sheltering Arms

Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers has been serving children and families in the Atlanta community since 1888, providing high-quality early childhood education, family support services, and nationally accredited programs that help children thrive from the very beginning.

With a focus on school readiness, health and wellness, and strengthening families, Sheltering Arms partners with parents, educators, and community organizations to create a strong foundation for lifelong success.

Through its work, the organization continues to uplift communities by ensuring every child has access to the resources and opportunities they need to learn, grow, and succeed.

CONTACT:

PHONE: 404-523-2767

WEB: www.shelteringarmsforkids.com

For sponsorship opportunities contact Theresa Prestwood: tprestwood@shelteringarmsforkids.com

For volunteer opportunities, contact Danielle Jackson: djackson@shelteringarmsforkids.com

©2026 Cox Media Group