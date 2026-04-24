What: Lee Haney Games Golf Classic 2026

When: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Where: Country Club of Gwinnett: 3254 Clubside View Ct SW Snellville, GA 30039

MORE INFO: leehaneygames.com

ABOUT:

Join us for the 2nd Annual Lee Haney Games Golf Classic on September 12, 2026, at the beautiful Country Club of Gwinnett in Snellville, Georgia—a premier charity tournament that brings together golf, community, and purpose for an unforgettable day on the course. Building on the success and momentum of the inaugural event, this year’s Golf Classic continues to grow as a signature experience within the Lee Haney Games platform, attracting golfers, business leaders, fitness professionals, and community supporters from across the region.​

At its core, the Golf Classic exists to support Haney’s Harvest House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by 8-Time Mr. Olympia Lee Haney, dedicated to mentoring young men through faith, fitness, and leadership development. Every registration, sponsorship, and donation contributes directly to programs that provide structure, guidance, and real opportunity for the next generation of leaders. This is more than a tournament—it’s a meaningful way to give back while being part of something impactful.​

Players can expect a well-organized and high-energy tournament experience set in a 4-man scramble format, designed to be both competitive and enjoyable for golfers of all skill levels. Whether registering as an individual, twosome, or full foursome, participants will enjoy a seamless and engaging day that blends great golf with connection and community. From the moment of arrival through the final awards presentation, the event is curated to deliver a premium experience both on and off the course.​

Throughout the day, the course will come alive with interactive sponsor activations, on-course contests, and opportunities to engage with brands and partners in a relaxed, social environment. Signature challenges such as closest to the pin and longest drive add excitement to the round, while raffle giveaways and an on-site auction provide additional ways to win and contribute to the cause. The post-round reception brings everyone together for lunch, awards, and recognition, creating a natural space for networking and celebration.​

The Lee Haney Games Golf Classic is designed for more than just golfers—it’s an ideal platform for sponsors and community partners to connect directly with an active, engaged audience in a setting that encourages authentic interaction. For returning supporters, your continued involvement helps expand the reach and impact of this event each year. For those joining for the first time, this is an opportunity to be part of a growing tradition rooted in excellence, integrity, and purpose.​

Whether you’re stepping onto the course to compete, partnering as a sponsor, or contributing in support of the mission, you are helping create an experience that extends far beyond the fairway. The Lee Haney Games Golf Classic stands as a reflection of what can happen when sport, community, and purpose align—delivering a day that is not only enjoyable, but truly meaningful.

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