Help Us Make 10 Families In Need KISS Wish Come True

KISS Wish 2023

KISS 104.1 and Montlick Injury Attorneys are back to help 10 families in need receive the Christmas they deserve. This time, we have teamed up with Chris 180 to help identify the KISS Wish families that could use the most help. This year, we are asking for your help to fulfill their Christmas list. Click on the link to purchase a gift from their list (link for Amazon Wish List here).

Don’t know what to buy? No worries, you can also send to (email for e-gift card inserted here).

Thanks to Montlick Injury Attorneys, Six Flags Over Georgia, Chris 180, and Publix for making this all possible.

Montlick & Associates Six Flags Over Georgia chris180



Meet the 2023 KISS Wish Families


©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!