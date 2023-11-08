Help Us Make 10 Families In Need KISS Wish Come True

KISS 104.1 and Montlick Injury Attorneys are back to help 10 families in need receive the Christmas they deserve. This time, we have teamed up with Chris 180 to help identify the KISS Wish families that could use the most help. This year, we are asking for your help to fulfill their Christmas list. Click on the link to purchase a gift from their list (link for Amazon Wish List here).

Don’t know what to buy? No worries, you can also send to (email for e-gift card inserted here).

Thanks to Montlick Injury Attorneys, Six Flags Over Georgia, Chris 180, and Publix for making this all possible.









Meet the 2023 KISS Wish Families





