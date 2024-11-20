Help Us Help Military Veterans In Need!

Purchase a gift for Christmas for a Military Veteran family!

KISS WISH 2024

Inflation has only gotten worse causing many families to choose between bills or food, and military veterans and their families are no exception to hard times. So, KISS 104.1 and Montlick Injury Attorneys have teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project to help 10 veteran families in need, to make sure their Christmas isn’t as hard as their year has been.

You can help as well by purchasing an item(s) off of a family’s wish list.

Thanks to Montlick Injury Attorneys, Six Flags Over Georgia, Wounded Warrior Project, and Publix for making this all possible.

Six Flags Over Georgia Montlick & Associates



