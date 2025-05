Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Perry McIntyre)

Jared Curtis is the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

And Curtis is now a member of the Georgia football recruiting class.

Curtis announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday, picking the Bulldogs over the Oregon Ducks.

Curtis is the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle and the No. 6 overall player.

