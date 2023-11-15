Georgia vaults to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings

Hairy Dawg During Georgias G-Day spring scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

“The big thing, if you pull it back, they are healthy, and they are peaking at the right time,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said, pointing out Amarius Mims’ return to the offensive line and Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers both being healthy.

“This is the Georgia team everyone envisioned them being .... they are good, and they are healthy.”

The Bulldogs beat No 9 Ole Miss (8-2) impressively, running the Rebels out of Sanford Stadium by a 52-17 count after pulling their starters with 8 minutes left.

The Buckeyes, who held the No. 1 spot in the first two CFP Rankings, scored a 38-3 home win over Michigan State (3-7).

CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan said last week there was much discussion over the No. 1 spot.

“I can assure we talked about it early, we talked about it in the middle and we talked about it late,” Corrigan said.

The final CFP rankings will come out at noon on Dec. 3, the day after most teams play in their respective conference championship games.

Georgia and Alabama have clinched spots in the SEC Championship Game, which takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (TV: CBS).

Michigan, which was ranked No. 3 last week, held that same spot this week after scoring its most impressive win of the season even while embroiled in controversy.

